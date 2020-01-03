FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The world enters Day No. 4 of Jerry Jones/Jason Garrett watch at The Star in Frisco, Texas and so far Friday has been much like days one, two, and three.
Most everyone expects the 53-year-old head coach of the Dallas Cowboys won’t have his contract expended.
ESPN quotes a source as saying Garrett is already out, but the only true sources are Jerry and Stephen Jones, and they aren’t talking.
With his job status up in the air, Garrett did not tape the regular segment on his TV show Thursday, but vice president of player personnel Will McClay did and talked about how instrumental Garrett has been in helping construct a Cowboys roster that has been hailed as one of the best in the league.
Garrett has been the leader of Cowboy Nation for more than nine seasons and has a 87-70 overall record with the team.
This year the team didn’t even make the playoffs. The Cowboys haven’t competed in a Super Bowl since the 1995 season.