  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coach Jason Garrett, cowboys, Cowboys Training Camp, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys coach, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, dallas cowboys training camp, DFW News, DFW Sports, Football Coach, head football coach, Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones, Texas sports, The Star, The Star in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The world enters Day No. 4 of Jerry Jones/Jason Garrett watch at The Star in Frisco, Texas and so far Friday has been much like days one, two, and three.

Most everyone expects the 53-year-old head coach of the Dallas Cowboys won’t have his contract expended.

ESPN quotes a source as saying Garrett is already out, but the only true sources are Jerry and Stephen Jones, and they aren’t talking.

With his job status up in the air, Garrett did not tape the regular segment on his TV show Thursday, but vice president of player personnel Will McClay did and talked about how instrumental Garrett has been in helping construct a Cowboys roster that has been hailed as one of the best in the league.

Garrett has been the leader of Cowboy Nation for more than nine seasons and has a 87-70 overall record with the team.

This year the team didn’t even make the playoffs. The Cowboys haven’t competed in a Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply