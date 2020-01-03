AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One person is dead and three others injured after multiple stabbings Friday morning in downtown Austin. Police have a suspect in custody.
Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Two other people were being treated on the scene along South Congress Avenue, near East Riverside.
Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/8pL9ioG5DI
— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020
Austin police have not released the name of the man arrested but said that “no other known suspects are outstanding”. Investigators haven’t said what led to the stabbings or if the suspect was among the injured.
Police cordoned off a retail plaza near the heart of the popular South Congress shopping corridor, about a mile south of the Texas Capitol Building. Reports of the stabbing came in just after 8 a.m. during the typically congested morning commute.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)