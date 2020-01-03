ARIZONA (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A Texas man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon in Arizona for 11 days has been found alive.
According to the National Park Service, Martin O’Connor was found in Grand Canyon National Park Thursday morning and was flown out of the canyon by helicopter.
The 58-year-old from La Porte, Texas, was reported missing on December 22. But some hikers reported seeing him Wednesday. On Thursday, he was found at the spot where the hikers told officials they’d seen him.
O’Connor was undergoing in stable condition and undergoing medical evaluation. Authorities declined to release information on what injuries, if any, he suffered as a result of being missing in the park during wintry conditions.
Park rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail. The National Park Service recommends only highly experienced canyon hikers attempt the trail.
On it’s website the description of New Hance says it, “is not maintained and may be the most difficult established trail on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon”.
