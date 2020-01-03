LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a Lubbock nightclub where two men were fatally shot early New Year’s Day has been temporarily shut down as officials continue searching for the shooter.
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Friday no arrests have been made in the shooting at Level Nightclub, but investigators are following up on several leads in the killing of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Traylor and the suspect had a physical altercation inside the club when the suspect pulled a firearm and shot him. Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot. There were no other victims.
Mitchell said his agency was told Thursday that the club was shut down for at least seven days while the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reviews its operations and history of prior violent incidents.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Price at 806-548-4111 or Det. Roberts at 806-548-1664.
