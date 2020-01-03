THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Nearly 56 years ago, the pop music “British Invasion” movement entered American music culture — starting with The Beatles being the most successful group of that era in terms of popularity. But in 1965, it wasn’t over!
Petula Clark, born Sally Olwen Clark on Nov. 15, 1932 in Epsom, Surrey, England, is a successful international singer, actress and composer. She’s been active in music since 1942. In 1965, she started charting on the American Billboard Top 40.
Within three years, she had 15 songs on Billboard with two number one hits: “Downtown” in January 1965 and “My Love” a year later in 1966. She had four songs in the top 10, and one of those songs is what we are featuring today.
“I Know A Place” was released in March 1965, written and produced by Tony Hatch, who collaborated with Clark on numerous hit songs from 1964-1967. It got all the way to #3 on the American Billboard charts but was #1 in Canada and South Africa. It stayed on Billboard for twelve consecutive weeks.
It runs two minutes and 39 seconds on the Warner Brothers record label in the U.S. Enjoy this one!