BAGHDAD (AP) – The United States Park Police says it’s stepping up patrols and vigilance at landmarks and icons in three major American metropolitan areas as a result of mounting tensions with Iran.
The agency is responsible for protecting some of the major federal sites in Washington, New York and San Francisco. Those include the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, the Washington Monument and the Statue of Liberty. The move follows the targeted killing by the U.S. of a top Iranian general.
Iran and its allies are vowing revenge. Separately, Arlington National Cemetery said on Twitter that it would be increasing its security and intensifying its identification checks.
Due to current conditions, Arlington National Cemetery is increasing its security posture and is implementing 100% ID checks at all entrances. #VisitANC 1/
— Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) January 3, 2020