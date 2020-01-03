Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody for his alleged role in an aggravated robbery at a store in Mesquite on Monday, December 30.
The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force along with Mesquite Police investigators, arrested Wesley Gerard Jones, 30, from Dallas.
His bond is set at $500,000.
On Monday, Mesquite Police officers responded to a shooting call at a store in the 3600 Block of Gus Thomasson Rd.
The employee who was shot was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.