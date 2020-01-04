ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man has died and another is injured after a shooting at an Arlington apartment complex Friday night.
Just after 9 p.m. Jan. 3, police responded to multiple gunshots heard at apartments in the 600 block of Greystoke Drive. When officers arrived, they found blood at the scene consistent with a shooting.
A short time later, police became aware that two men were privately transported to Arlington Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.
One of the men, possibly in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, who is also in his 20s, was transported to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth where his condition is unknown at this time.
Neither of the mens’ names have been released and the relationship between the two is unknown at this time.
Investigators said they have not ruled out the possibility that high risk activity related to drugs may be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Simmons at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.