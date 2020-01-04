DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police shot a man who planned an attack on officers early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight Jan. 4, dispatchers received what turned out to be a fraudulent call from a known subject who stated his full name and claimed there was an active shooting at his group home and that all inside were dead.

Shortly before police arrived, they received information that the caller had threatened to commit “suicide by cop” during a previous call in October 2018. When they arrived at the group home in the 500 block of Meadow Hill Drive, they cautiously set up a perimeter.

Officers were across the street when they saw a man come out of the front door of the building carrying a large knife.

The suspect reportedly raised the knife in a threatening manner and began moving toward officers. After ignoring several warnings to “drop the knife,” the suspect kept moving forward with the knife raised.

One officer then fired two shots as the suspect approached the sidewalk, striking him in the abdomen.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. No officers or neighbors were injured and no other residents of the group home were injured during the incident.

The identity of the suspect and the officers involved are not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.