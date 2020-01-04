Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested a homeowner who shot at officers who she says she mistook for car thieves early Saturday morning.
At about 6:10 a.m. Jan. 4, police were arrested an individual in the 9700 block of Oak Gate Lane in Pleasant Grove, when a homeowner fired one round toward the officers.
The homeowner stated she thought someone was trying to break into her vehicle so she fired a warning shot.
She was later arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant.
No one was injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.