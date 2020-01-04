DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 82-year-old homeowner fired a gun at Dallas police officers she mistook for car thieves early Saturday morning, police said.

At approximately 5:18 a.m. Jan. 4, police responded to a disturbance call in the 9600 block of Dale Glade Drive in Pleasant Grove, where a female victim was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

While en route, officers obtained information on the suspect and located him sitting inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect sped away. When he refused to stop, police discontinued their pursuit but were shortly able to locate him on foot in an alley way in the 9700 block of Oak Gate Lane.

Police then pursued the suspect and eventually caught up with him between two houses and attempted to apprehend him. The suspect refused to be taken into custody and a struggle ensued.

During the brief struggle, the officers and the suspect made contact with the 82-year-old woman’s parked vehicle at the residence — prompting her to fire one round toward the officers.

The woman stated she thought someone was trying to break into her vehicle so she “fired a warning shot.” She was transported to police headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives and was later released.

However, the suspect was arrested and charged for parole violation, evading arrest and possession of narcotics. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

No one was injured, but the shooting will be referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury as a deadly conduct offense.