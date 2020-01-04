ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Arlington teen who went missing days before Christmas has died, the family announced Saturday.
In a statement released Jan. 4, the family of 19-year-old Evan Lacey said God had called “His and our angel.”
“It is with much sorrow and heavy hearts that the Lacey family has learned that God has called His and our angel, Evan, to be with him. We greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support that family, community, teachers and all others have provided to our family during this difficult time.
We ask that you allow our family time to grieve considering we just learned of this information within the past hour. Funeral arrangement information will be shared once made this week.”
Lacey’s family reported him missing just after 9 a.m. Dec. 19. He was last seen leaving their residence in the 1500 block of Wolf Creek Drive around 7 a.m. Dec. 17 as he was headed to work.
The teen’s vehicle — a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum — was located the following weekend by the Fort Worth Police Department under suspicious circumstances in the 4200 block South Hughes Avenue.
It is unclear at this time how the teen died.
The Lacey family said funeral arrangement information will be released later this week.