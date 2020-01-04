In a statement released Jan. 4, the family of 19-year-old Evan Lacey said God had called “His and our angel.”

“It is with much sorrow and heavy hearts that the Lacey family has learned that God has called His and our angel, Evan, to be with him. We greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support that family, community, teachers and all others have provided to our family during this difficult time.

We ask that you allow our family time to grieve considering we just learned of this information within the past hour. Funeral arrangement information will be shared once made this week.”