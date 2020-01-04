  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A WWII veteran from North Texas celebrated a big birthday Saturday — turning 106 years old.

Retired Col. James Lee lives in an assisted living facility in Mesquite. He served in the army and is one of the oldest living graduates of Texas A&M University.

CBS 11 News

His birthday was Thursday, but family and friends threw him a big party today.

His advice to living a long life? Stay active.

“I probably get in three miles a day in walking and then I add in some weights…,” Lee said.

Among his birthday surprises was gear from his favorite team, the Texas Rangers, and a visit from former player Tom Grieve.

