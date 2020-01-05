Comments
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico came under attack just south of Texas Saturday, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.
The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. Their identities haven’t been released at this time.
The highway on which they were shot is considered high risk and runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.
