ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A driver has died after crashing into a light pole in Arlington Sunday morning.
Just after 6 a.m. Jan. 5, police responded to a single vehicle crash involving a light pole.
Investigators believe the driver was traveling southbound in the 5500 block of North Little School Road when — for an unknown reason — they lost control, drove over the curb and struck a light pole.
The driver — described as a man in his 30s — was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.