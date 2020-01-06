  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, Highland Road, Primrose at Highland Meadows, Shooting, Valentine Street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been injured after a shooting outside a senior living apartment complex in the eastern area of Dallas, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. just outside the Primrose at Highland Meadows complex on Highland Road.

Police do not yet know what started the shooting but said that three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and it’s currently unknown if the victims lived at the apartment complex.

Police said a suspect was later found and arrested on Valentine Street in the Rochester Park area of Dallas. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply