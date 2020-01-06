Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been injured after a shooting outside a senior living apartment complex in the eastern area of Dallas, police said.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. just outside the Primrose at Highland Meadows complex on Highland Road.
Police do not yet know what started the shooting but said that three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released, and it’s currently unknown if the victims lived at the apartment complex.
Police said a suspect was later found and arrested on Valentine Street in the Rochester Park area of Dallas. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.