Dallas Cowboys, defensive coordinator, Mike McCarthy, Mike Nolan

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple reports have sources saying the Dallas Cowboys have found their next defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan.

Nolan is currently the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints and is the former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike Nolan (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted, “The #Cowboys new defensive coordinator is going to be Mike Nolan, which also leaves the #Saints with a key spot to fill on their D, too.”

Jane Slater of the NFL Network also tweeted, “From a source in New Orleans on news Mike Nolan headed to #Cowboys to join Mike McCarthy: “That’s what I’ve heard in the building… Mike came by and said goodbye. I’d say it’s pretty certain.”

Nolan has been coaching in the NFL for 33 years, 21 as a coordinator or head coach, and is the son of Dick Nolan, one of Tom Landry’s assistants.

More to come.

