  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
By Ken Foote
Filed Under:BLUE EYED SOUL, DUSTY SPRINGFIELD, Ken Foote, The Foote Files, TOP 40 RADIO

(CBS 11) – Last week, we featured a blog of the late Marvin Gaye singing “Can I Get A Witness” from 1963 on British television. But another talented singer from that era also recorded it.

Dusty Springfield (born Mary O’Brien on April 16, 1939 and passed away on March 2, 1999) was a British “blue-eyed” soul singer during the “British Invasion.”

English singer and record producer Dusty Springfield (1939 – 1999) recording her first solo single ‘I Only Want to Be with You’ at Olympic Studios, London, UK, 1963. (Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

From 1964-1969, she charted 10 times and later one time in 1987, “What Have I Done To Deserve This” as a collaboration with the Pet Shop Boys.

That song was actually her most successful song on Billboard, hitting #2, and her last one to chart since 1969.

Today’s blog is sort of a “twin-spin” as the radio DJ’s would say, but here it’s the same song, “Can I Get A Witness” but performed by Dusty herself.

This is an excellent rendition of this song from Holland/Dozier/Holland repertoire of excellence.

Enjoy!!

Comments

Leave a Reply