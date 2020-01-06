(CBS 11) – Last week, we featured a blog of the late Marvin Gaye singing “Can I Get A Witness” from 1963 on British television. But another talented singer from that era also recorded it.
Dusty Springfield (born Mary O’Brien on April 16, 1939 and passed away on March 2, 1999) was a British “blue-eyed” soul singer during the “British Invasion.”
From 1964-1969, she charted 10 times and later one time in 1987, “What Have I Done To Deserve This” as a collaboration with the Pet Shop Boys.
That song was actually her most successful song on Billboard, hitting #2, and her last one to chart since 1969.
Today’s blog is sort of a “twin-spin” as the radio DJ’s would say, but here it’s the same song, “Can I Get A Witness” but performed by Dusty herself.
This is an excellent rendition of this song from Holland/Dozier/Holland repertoire of excellence.
Enjoy!!