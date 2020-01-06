



As Jason Garrett’s time with the Dallas Cowboys came to an end Sunday, current and former players gave their thoughts on their time with the now-former coach before and after the official announcement was made.

After a shroud of mystery remained over The Star in Frisco last week regarding Garrett’s future, owner Jerry Jones and the team made the official announcement Sunday evening that they would be moving on from the man who’s been coach of America’s Team for nine and a half years.

Although many fans breathed a sigh of relief for Garrett’s departure after years of disappointment, it appears he left a lasting impact on current and former Cowboys who played for him. One of those players was current defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

“After coming from a place where I was labeled as a ‘practice squad player’ Coach Garret told me I was the right guy for the team and is what this team is all about & that they needed me. For that I’m forever grateful. Thanks Coach,” Woods said on Twitter Sunday.

Current Dallas linebacker Justin March, who’s been on several different teams since entering the league in 2015, praised Garrett for his “passion” as coach.

“Not too many coaches I’ve been around that was as passionate about coaching football than JG. Every single day he brought energy to the building. We would walk in half asleep at 5:45 am and it’s like he’d been up for 2 hours already. This was everyday of the week. That is PASSION,” March said.

That same praise wasn’t present for others, including former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. The former #88, who’s been outspoken about his displeasure with the Cowboys’ coaching staff, said he felt “no sympathy” after Garrett was officially out as coach.

Bryant was drafted in 2010 by the Cowboys and spent seven years with Garrett as the head coach.

“I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job. The Cowboys just became real contenders,” Bryant said on Twitter.

Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware had the opposite feeling about Garrett and made his thanks to the now-former coach known before the official announcement was made.

“‘Respect isn’t given it’s earned’ … That’s the Jason Garrett motto. If I haven’t told you enough, Thank You JG; you’ve earned my respect,” Ware said on Instagram Friday.

Other former players who publicly gave their praise included former running back Phillip Tanner, who started his NFL career with Dallas in 2011 and then became a special teams assistant coach for the team in 2019.

“Just an inner city kid from Oak Cliff TX. I wasn’t even supposed to be here! Coach you believed in me as a player, then as a coach, ultimately you believed in me as a MAN! I am forever indebted. #StandTall #GarrettGuy” Tanner said on Twitter.

There’s been no word on what’s next for Garrett as the Cowboys have quickly moved on to their search for the next head coach.