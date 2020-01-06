FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after police said he fired shots at a vehicle during an apparent road rage incident in Fort Worth Sunday evening.
According to police, the victim of the shooting was driving in the 6500 block of South Freeway at around 7 p.m. when he saw the suspect “driving erratically” and appeared be having “road rage issues” with other drivers.
Police said the victim and the suspect eventually took the same exit onto the service road. The victim told police the suspect “brake-checked” him, which caused him to hit the back of the suspect’s vehicle.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Jimmie Simmons, got out and started shooting at the victim’s vehicle. Police said the gunshots hit the windshield multiple times and that the glass shards injured the victim. Simmons then drove away.
Police said Simmons later called police to report a “hit and run” after saying that someone hit the back of his vehicle three times. Through the investigation and after speaking with the victim, police determined Simmons was the suspect in the shooting.
Simmons was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.