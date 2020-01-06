Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Plano has chosen Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain as the lone finalist for the open position.
A formal hiring decision could come as early as this week and the final approval by the Plano City Council would come later this month.
Drain worked as an assistant chief at the Plano Police Department before he went to Amarillo.
One of the three original finalists for the job was Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.
Drain was not one of the original three finalists.