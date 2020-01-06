Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are working an officer involved shooting in Garland after a man started hitting cars with a machete.
It happened in the 1400 block of South Third Street.
When officers arrived they began to negotiate with him but he was threatening to commit suicide.
Toward the end, the man threatened officers and just one of them shot at the suspect striking him.
The suspect was transported but he was alive and awake when put in the ambulance.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.