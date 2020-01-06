



The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero report former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has agreed to become the Cowboys’ new coach.

It was officially announced Sunday evening that Jason Garrett would be not returning as his contract expires.

McCarthy reportedly interviewed with the team on Saturday, along with former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

McCarthy spent 13 seasons as head coach of the Packers and led them to a Super Bowl win in the 2010 season. He was fired towards the end of the 2018 season. He later decided to sit out the 2019 season as he readied himself for 2020.

He is now expected to become just the ninth head coach in Cowboys’ history and will enter with expectations already set at an all-time high.

The Cowboys finished this season with a disappointing 8-8 record and missed the playoffs by a game after an offseason full of high hopes. It appeared to be Super Bowl or bust for Garrett as he entered this season in the final year of his contract.

Owner Jerry Jones and the team announced Sunday evening that they would not renew Garrett’s contract, ending his tenure with Dallas. Less than a day later, it was reported that the Cowboys found their new coach in McCarthy.

McCarthy will take over a team that’s seen as a “win now” team rather than one that needs a couple of years of fine tuning. Jerry and Stephen Jones reportedly wanted someone with head coaching experience in the NFL — although the Cowboys had been linked to big college names such as Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer.

Cowboys fans will expect McCarthy to move right in and start working toward a playoff run next season rather than waiting a season or two.

McCarthy, however, is no stranger to the playoffs. He led the Packers to the playoffs nine times in his 13 seasons with the team and won Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium.