DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend, her mother and another relative early Monday morning.
Police found Steve Roberson in a house two doors down from where someone shot and killed 1-year-old Rory Norman on Sunday.
It’s not yet clear whether or not the two shootings are related.
Dallas Police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger in what’s being called by Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, “a targeted and intentional shooting” of a 1-year-old boy.
The triple shooting for which Roberson was arrested happened outside a Far East Dallas senior living apartment community, the Primrose at Highland Meadows, around 1:30 a.m.
When ATF agents and Dallas homicide detectives came to Valentine Street in the Rochester Park area, it was the same street, just feet away from the house where someone shot and killed the little boy.
The three people shot at the Primrose at Highland Meadows were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.