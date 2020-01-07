WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in Parker County, authorities said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 12:15 a.m. near Bankhead Road and Centerpoint Road near Weatherford.
Authorities said the vehicle was going east on Bankhead Road when it missed a curve, which caused it to leave the roadway and crash into a nearby house.
The driver, identified as 49-year-old Catherine Jane Duffy, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Two people inside the house were also transported with unknown injuries.
Authorities have not yet said if the driver will face any charges as they continue to investigate.