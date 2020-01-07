Comments
WACO (CBSSPORTS.COM) – The Carolina Panthers were reportedly set to interview Josh McDaniels on Tuesday, but before the New England Patriots offensive coordinator could even get in the building, the team found its next head coach.
CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora confirmed the Panthers are finalizing a deal with Baylor football coach Matt Rhule to fill their own head-coaching vacancy.
The news indicates Carolina made every effort to ensure Rhule didn’t make it to a reported later interview with the Giants, who could’ve offered the 44-year-old coach a chance to return to his home state of New York.
