DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The contempt of court case against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has been dismissed, Creuzot’s attorney Brian Wice confirmed to CBS 11.

The case stemmed from a TV interview Creuzot did that aired the day before the Amber Guyger murder trial began.

Judge Tammy Kemp said Cruezot violated her gag order.

Creuzot’s attorney, Wice, issued the following statement on the dismissal of the contempt of court case:

We are gratified, but not surprised, that the Attorney Pro Tem agreed to dismiss Judge Kemp’s order attempting to hold Judge Creuzot in contempt of court based upon her unsupported and unsupportable belief that Judge Creuzot violated her gag order in the Amber Guyger case.

This fair, right, and just resolution reaffirms the fundamental principle that judicial rulings driven by bias and animus and not the neutral and dispassionate application of the law to the facts have absolutely no place in our criminal justice system.

The court document where both sides agreed to the dismissal, stated,”While Cruezot should have declined comment about the case in light of the order, his specific statements did not violate the restrictions in the order.”

Guyger stood on trial in October for the deadly shooting of Botham Jean in 2018.

She was convicted of his murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She will be eligible for parole in five years.