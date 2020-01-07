DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the fifth flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday.
The victim was 85 years old and lived in Cedar Hill.
“We have seen an early increase in flu activity in Dallas this season. While we cannot predict the severity or duration of the flu season from year to year, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get your flu vaccine,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.
“Getting flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include: frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception, Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.
It is not too late to get a flu shot.
Flu vaccines for adults and children are available at all DCHHS immunization clinic sites at no cost.
DCCHS will provide free flu immunizations for adults and children at the following community outreach locations:
Sunday, January 7, 2020
10:30 am – 1:00 pm
St. Augustine Cristo Rey Church
1054 N. St. Augustine Dr.
Dallas, TX 75217
Saturday, January 25, 2020
9:00 am – 11:00 am
Pleasant Grove Christian Church
1324 Pleasant Dr.
Dallas, TX 75217