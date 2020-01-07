FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic Investigation Unit detectives in Fort Worth are trying to find the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the parking lot of an apartment community.
It happened Monday, January 6 around 10:15 a.m.
Police said the suspect was reportedly speeding in the parking lot at 3708 Vaucluse Drive when it struck another vehicle which crashed into an apartment, which resulted in the death of a 64-year-old woman inside the building.
One witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark gray or green SUV, “small type.”
Another witness described the vehicle as a brown PT Cruiser/Chevrolet HHR type model with front-end damage.
Anyone who has information regarding this hit-and-run can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4888.
MedStar checked out the victim’s 8-year-old grandson for injuries and determined he didn’t need to go to the hospital.