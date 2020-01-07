Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Officials say a Houston-area high school was evacuated after a firework was ignited inside the campus cafeteria.
It’s not immediately known if anybody was injured Tuesday afternoon during the incident at Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas. In a tweet, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says one person might have been injured.
But the Klein school district said in a separate tweet that all students and staff “are safe.” The fire marshal’s office says it’s sending investigators to the high school.
The school district said classes at the campus were being dismissed early due to the incident.