TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers who want to complain about fuel quality, skimmers or price gouging will soon find stickers with contact information on pumps in the state.
Under a new state law, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is handling all fuel-related complaints.
“The new stickers reflect our agency’s commitment to consumer protection and safety. We hope that this reminder that consumers, vendors and TDLR are partners in protecting fuel pumps will resonate with everyone,” said TDLR Executive Director Brian Francis. “Motor fuels make the Texas economy prosper. We want to make the process as safe and secure as possible.”
The new sticker design has a Texas shape and includes information about the amount of state and federal taxes charged for every gallon of fuel sold, as well as a telephone number and a QR code that consumers can use to file a complaint with TDLR regarding the quality or quantity of fuel that was sold.
The design also includes a reminder to “Drive Friendly – the Texas way.”