



Along with reportedly finding their new head coach, the New York Giants are looking to add a familiar face to their coaching staff.

Sources told ESPN reporter Ed Werder that the Giants requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview their now-former coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator.

After firing Pat Shurmur, the Giants have reportedly hired New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge as their new head coach.

The Cowboys’ NFC East rival now appears to be targeting Garrett as their new offensive coordinator as they look to find coaching to lead their young offense led by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are required to ask permission for an interview as Garrett is still under contract with the Cowboys until next week. Rather than firing him, the Cowboys elected to not renew his contract.

Garrett’s final season with Dallas ended with disappointment as the Cowboys finished with another 8-8 record and failed to make the playoffs.

Garrett spent nine and a half seasons as head coach in Dallas and went 13-6 against the Giants during that time.

The Cowboys officially hired former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy as their new head coach on Tuesday.