AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Many of you may ‘feel it in your bones’ that this is the year you win the lottery. Well, now if you hit a big jackpot you don’t have to drive to Austin to collect all of your loot.
Some Texas Lottery prize winners can now claim large prizes at metropolitan claim centers in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Winners can now collect prizes of up to $5 million by check — an increase from the previous $2.5 million cap. Prizes of up to $5 million can now also be claimed by mail.
But keep in mind the new local payout amounts don’t apply for every prize.
In addition to all prizes greater than $5 million, all Lotto Texas, Powerball and Mega Millions top prizes, regardless of the amount, can only be processed at Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin. The same applies for all prizes where the winner has chosen the annuity payments option.
Winnings up to $5 million can also be picked up at claim centers in Houston and San Antonio.
Prizes of $599 or less may be claimed at any Texas Lottery retailer.