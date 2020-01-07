Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Our blog isn’t begging per se, but about a song with that name that was popular in 60’s!
“Ain’t To Proud To Beg” was written by Eddie Holland and Norman Whitfield and performed by The Temptations. It was released May 3, 1966 and rose to #13 on Billboard. It was a #1 hit on the R&B charts for eight consecutive weeks. It’s a great song.
Tomorrow, we will feature a major rock and roll group who also recorded and released this song a few years later.
Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Williams and The Temptations!! David Ruffin on the vocals!