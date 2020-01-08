



— It allegedly started with water damage in an apartment and led to a 93-year-old man shooting a maintenance manager — twice at point-blank range. And the entire incident was captured on surveillance and an officer’s body camera.

The January 2 incident ended when a Las Vegas police officer fired through a glass door at the leasing office at shooter Robert Thomas as he stood over the wounded maintenance manager.

The bullet pierced the lapel of Thomas’ coat but didn’t hit him, Assistant Clark County Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters.

Officials say, the maintenance manager was treated for two wounds and has been released from a hospital.

Thomas appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge ordered him held on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 22 preliminary hearing on attempted murder, kidnapping and weapon charges. The nonagenarian was not asked to enter a plea.

A police dispatcher heard gunfire after an office worker called 911, Zimmerman said. Silent office security video showed a man in a black hat and coat calmly firing a shot into the back of a computer monitor and letting the female worker leave before wounding the 67-year-old maintenance manager as he sits in a chair.

A second gunshot can be heard on Officer Ronald Hornyak’s body-worn camera as he approaches the office. The shooter is seen standing over the wounded maintenance manager with a gun before Hornyak fires a shot through the door.

Video from the officer’s body camera shows he ordered the attacker to drop the gun as he fired at the glass door, then opened it and told him to drop it again. The gunman puts the gun on a desk, and officers pull him to the ground.

Thomas received a cut on the head as he was arrested, police said.

Hornyak, a 15-year police veteran, was placed on paid leave until police and prosecutors finish reviews of the shooting.

