Texas Man Uses Christmas Trees To Make Canes For VeteransAs people across the U.S. throw out their holiday decorations one man in Texas is repurposing discarded Christmas trees for a good cause. Katie Johnston reports.

17 minutes ago

Texas Sheriff Asks 'Is This The New Normal?' After 10-Year-Old, Teen Shot In Separate Incidents"Is this the new normal?" That's the question one Texas sheriff asked after authorities responded to a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old who were shot in separate incidents Tuesday evening. Katie Johnston reports.

35 minutes ago

Child Hit By Foul Ball During Astros Game Has 'Permanent' Brain Injury, Attorney SaysA 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball during a May 29 Houston Astros game has a "permanent" brain injury and could possibly be on medication "for the rest of her life," the family's attorney said. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago