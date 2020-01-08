ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington’s Via Rideshare expanded on Wednesday.
It’s the second time the service has grown, now covering about 41% of the city.
The service launched in 2017 and was already available around the Entertainment District and UT Arlington campus.
The latest expansion takes the rideshare further south towards Arlington Highlands and Tarrant County College’s Southeast campus.
The app-based rideshare service currently uses a fleet of six-passenger vehicles, a smart phone application and dynamic routing to provide efficient on-demand trips and access to a wide range of destinations, the city said in a news release.
Pick-ups and drop-offs take place within a one to two block walk. The services has no fixed routes and no fixed schedules, allowing riders to experience a personalized transportation solution that fits their needs.
Booking options are available for riders that do not have a smartphone or need a cash option. For $3 per person per trip, riders can access any destination within the service area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
Riders can also purchase a ViaPass for a current cost of $15 per week and ride up to four times per day all week long.
