TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 44-year-old man from Canton was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Robby Dale Baker pleaded guilty on June 21, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
Baker was also ordered to pay a money judgment in the amount of $8,000.
According to information presented in court, in March, April, and May of 2018, Baker sold methamphetamine on three separate occasions. On May 22, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Baker’s Canton, Texas residence and recovered more methamphetamine, as well as several firearms and ammunition. Baker admitted to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine to others.
Baker was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 27, 2018.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.