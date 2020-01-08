NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up its national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants.

The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

“Whether you’re looking to earn some extra cash, pay down your student debt, or offset holiday season spending, our part-time positions are a great way to do that,” said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. “What better way to earn some extra money and help shape the future of your community for the next 10 years than with the 2020 Census?”

Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply. The selection process begins this month, with paid training occurring in March and April. After paid training, most positions work between May and early July.

In addition, the Census Bureau released a new interactive map to help partners and job seekers identify areas where hiring is taking place. The Census Bureau needs more applicants in all 50 states, especially in Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The Census Bureau makes every effort to hire locally so census takers are familiar with the neighborhoods they are assigned to work.

“Aside from Puerto Rico, that has already received enough applicants to fill all jobs in the Commonwealth, every other area throughout the nation needs more applicants right now,” said Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for Field Operations. “With low unemployment, the Census Bureau is taking extraordinary efforts to attract enough applicants to fill nearly 500,000 positions this spring.”

Census takers are critical for their communities during the 2020 Census — going door to door to collect responses from households who have not responded online, by phone or by mail.

“Our aim is to reach interested applicants right now, inform them of updated pay rates in their area, and get them into the applicant pool to be considered for these critical jobs,” said Olson. “The hiring process occurs in stages, and we are encouraging everyone to apply right now before selections begin in January and February. Most census taker jobs begin training and work this spring.”

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.