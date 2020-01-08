



A chain of portrait studios called Portrait Innovations closed more than 100 stores across the country last week, including locations in Cedar Hill and Plano.

Now, customers are waiting for the orders they already purchased.

“I simply want my pictures,” said Markeita, a customer who declined to use her last name.

Markeita said she had scheduled a photo shoot at the Plano location on December 15. But when she and her daughter arrived, an employee claimed the printer was broken, and the photos would not be available that same day.

She decided to move forward with the photo shoot anyway.

“Everything was already planned,” Markeita said. “Hairs, nails, everything was done, why reschedule? We’re here, we’re ready.”

Markeita said she was told the prints would be ready by December 22.

“I had ordered cards to go with Christmas cards, Merry Christmas Happy New Year,” Markeita said.

But the holiday season came and went.

She said she finally returned to the store on January 2, after receiving a voicemail stating her order was ready.

Instead, Markeita found the doors locked.

“I want the memories of my family and my pictures,” she said.

Customers across the country found their local studios shuttered. While the company is based in Charlotte, N.C., the headquarters building also appeared closed on Wednesday.

The lockout notice posted at the Plano store indicated the company had not been paying rent.

Portrait Innovations pulled down its website. None of its previous telephone numbers work.

In 2017, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, which prompted Portrait Innovations to close dozens of locations at the time.

The landlord at the Plano location said some photo orders are waiting to be picked up. Call 214-696-6677 for more information.

If you are experiencing trouble obtaining your photos or a refund, contact the Better Business Bureau or the Texas Attorney General’s Office.