



A 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball during a May 29 Houston Astros game has a “permanent” brain injury and could possibly be on medication “for the rest of her life,” the family’s attorney said.

Attorney Richard Mithoff gave the Houston Chronicle an update Tuesday on the child’s condition as she continues to recover since the incident during a game between the Astros and the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park.

The girl, whose identity is not being released, was hit by a line drive from Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in the fourth inning as she and her family sat on the third base side.

Mithoff said the girl suffered a skull fracture and has had multiple seizures since the incident. She is now on medication to help prevent more seizures.

“She has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent,” Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved.”

According to Mithoff, the 2-year-old suffered a brain injury that affects the central nervous system and is similar to a stroke. He also said the child has had frequent headaches, periods of unresponsiveness, night terrors.

“She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant, as they are,” Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle. “She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care.”

So far, there has not been any legal action taken against the Astros organization. Mithoff declined to comment on whether or not he’s had any conversations with team officials.

Starting with the 2020 season, the MLB announced that all 30 teams would have extended netting in their ballparks to help prevent these types of incidents.