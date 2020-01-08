



The 15th and final season premiere of Criminal Minds airs tonight at 9:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS. In the first paragraph of the show’s final chapter “Under The Skin,” The BAU team investigates an UnSub with striking similarities to Rossi’s latest obsession, “The Chameleon,” a.k.a. Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), who nearly killed him and then disappeared. Tonight’s second episode “Awakenings,” sees a member of the BAU in the hospital as the team searches for Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), and his daughter, Grace (Alex Jennings). Also, Spencer has a meaningful visit with his mother, Diana Reid (Jane Lynch), while she’s experiencing a period of lucidity.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9:00PM ET/PT and stay locked in for episode two at 10:00PM ET/PT as Criminal Minds begins to wrap up, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.