



Police in Dallas are searching for a vehicle with a driver and possible occupants who may have information on the murder of a 1-year-old child early Sunday morning.

Police released video of a dark-colored sedan that was going down Valentine Street around the time a gunman opened fire on a home and killed Rory Norman and injured his 20-year-old uncle.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday as an unknown suspect fired shots through several windows. Police believe the house was targeted by the suspect.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital while the 20-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This 1-year-old baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in this city that we are determined and aggressive about radicating in 2020,” Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said.

Police are still searching for any suspects and a motive for the shooting. They believe they have a vehicle that’s of interest in the case.

Police released video from a nearby surveillance camera of the vehicle going down the street around the time the shooting happened.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the case is asked to call police at 214.671.3701