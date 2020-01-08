DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department, Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and FBI worked to arrest longtime fugitive and serial killer, Jose Sifuentes, who was wanted for three capital murders in Dallas, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening.

He was extradited from Mexico.

The murders spanned over five years from 1998 to 2003 and each was sexually motivated, police said.

Sifuentes, 42, was arrested in 2003 on the only known murder case at that time.

He posted bond and fled to Mexico.

While on the run, law enforcement discovered his DNA not only connected him to a murder in 2003, but to two other cold case murders in 1998.

In 2016, DPD and the DA’s Office applied for a provisional arrest warrant with the U.S. Department of Justice. This gave them the authority and means to search for Sifuentes in other jurisdictions.

Sifuentes, who was now wanted for federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, was located in San Vicente de Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and detained by the Fiscalia General de la Republica Interpol on April 25, 2019.

Sifuentes was then transported to Mexico City for extradition proceedings. He was escorted back to Dallas by two agents with the FBI’s Legal Attaché Office in Mexico City and arrived on Wednesday, January 8 at DFW Airport.

FBI Dallas special agents then transferred him to the custody of the Dallas Police Department.