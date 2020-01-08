HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Is this the new normal?” That’s the question one Texas sheriff asked after authorities responded to a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old who were shot in separate incidents Tuesday evening.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 10-year-old was shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle in the northwest area of Houston. He called the shooting accidental.
Busy evening for @HCSOTexas. Investigators are out at 14333 Philippine Street where a possible altercation between teens left a 16-year-old shot. Teen was said to be stable. At a separate scene, a 10-year-old was accidently shot by his 12-yr-old friend with a long rifle. Child
He said the child was in surgery Tuesday evening and is expected to survive. His current condition is not known at this time.
In another incident, Gonzalez said an altercation between teenagers led to a 16-year-old being shot at an apartment complex in the northwest area, as well. The teen is currently stable.
At end of his tweets about the incidents, Gonzalez asked “Is this the new normal?” as his department, along with Houston police, continue to investigate shooting after shooting throughout the city.
It’s currently unknown if there were any arrests made in either of the shootings.