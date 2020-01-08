DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 52-year-old man has died after police say he was pinned between two pieces of construction equipment in Dallas Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. in an alleyway on Lakeland Drive in the eastern part of the city.

According to police, the victim was moving a Ditch Witch in the alley when a person in a cherry picker began driving in the alley as well.

Police say the driver of the cherry picker apparently did not see the victim due to the arm of the equipment being in a downward position. Due to this, police say the driver crashed into the victim, which pinned him between the cherry picker and the Ditch Witch.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not said if the driver of the cherry picker will face charges.