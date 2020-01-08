FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth head coach in Dallas Cowboys’ history at 3:00 p.m. at The Star in Frisco.
McCarthy reportedly agreed to a five-year contract.
The former Green Bay Packers coach replaces Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed after being head coach for nine and a half years.
The Cowboys finished 8-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs after an offseason filled with high expectations.
McCarthy spent 13 seasons as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018 and led them to nine playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium in 2011.
McCarthy was one of two coaches (the other being Marvin Lewis) the Cowboys interviewed last weekend before the team announced Garrett would not be returning.