FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones introduced Mike McCarthy as the ninth head coach in Dallas Cowboys’ history at The Star in Frisco on Wednesday.

“We found him to be a man who has strong command of how to direct an NFL team and compete at the highest level,” Jones said.

“I can’t just tell you how thrilled my family and I are to be here,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy, 56, agreed to a five-year contract.

“I just want to tell you the importance and understanding of how to protect and be the steward of this iconic franchise and I look forward to doing that,” McCarthy said. “To the fans, the commitment will be unwavering. I won my first Super Bowl at AT&T Stadium and I am anxious and excited to getting to work on winning the next Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.”

The former Green Bay Packers coach replaces Jason Garrett, whose contract was not renewed after being the Cowboys head coach for nine and a half years.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 this season and failed to make the playoffs after an offseason filled with high expectations.

McCarthy spent 13 seasons as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018 and led them to nine playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium in 2011.

“The goal will never change here,” McCarthy said. “It’s about winning Super Bowls.”

“I’m excited about working with (quarterback) Dak (Prescott). He’s impressive… I think he has an incredible foundation to build off of and our system will be built around making him successful.”

McCarthy was one of two coaches (the other being Marvin Lewis) the Cowboys interviewed last weekend before the team announced Garrett would not be returning.

“Mike is no stranger to anybody at any level of football, much less then NFL,” Jones said. “With his background there’s all kinds of resources and people that he knows… all of that in addition to what you get sitting down and listening to Mike.”

“It was obvious he was going to be a great fit for our organization,” added Cowboys COO and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones.

McCarthy was asked if Dez Bryant caught the pass that was ruled no-catch in a playoff game between the Cowboys and Packers at Green Bay a few years ago.

He responded, “That was one hell of an athletic play. I was impressed.”

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs.

The Cowboys have just three playoff wins since their most recent championship.