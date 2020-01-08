ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. military is looking for a new, modern aircraft that could replace the outdated Black Hawk helicopter fleet across all branches.

On Wednesday, North Texas-based, Bell held a demonstration event for their offering, the V-280 Valor.

In attendance was U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy who took the opportunity to comment on the tension with Iran.

“Our posture is locked and cocked and we will do what is necessary to maintain the safety and security in the region in particular,” said Secretary McCarthy.

McCarthy was joined by Fort Worth Congresswoman Kay Granger and Army officials to have a look at the V-280 Valor which is part helicopter, part airplane.

Paul Wilson, Bell’s Chief Engineer on the V-280 program, said the aircraft fulfills the need of the modern military and provides agility never before seen in combat.

Tilt rotors can fly like a helicopter and like an airplane so you get all the benefits of flying in the vertical list environment as well as the benefits flying far and flying fast like an airplane,” explained Wilson.

The V-280s will cost somewhere between $30 million and $40 million each according to program officials.

It’s chief competitor is the SB-1 Defiant made by Sikorsky-Boeing.

The decision on the bids is expected to be made in the next two years and the fleet would roll out by 2030.