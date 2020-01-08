PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano City Council members on Wednesday, selected Ed Drain as the City’s new Chief of Police.

He will replace former Chief Gregory W. Rushin, who was promoted to Deputy City Manager last September.

Drain has served as the Police Chief for the Amarillo Police Department since October 2016.

Drain worked as an assistant chief at the Plano Police Department before he went to Amarillo.

One of the three original finalists for the job was Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.

Drain was not one of the original three finalists.

He started his law enforcement career with the Plano Police Department in 1994, working in Patrol, the Neighborhood Police Unit, Traffic Investigations, SWAT Team and on the Bomb Squad, according to a Plano news release.

He progressed through the ranks as a Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain.

In 2006 Chief Rushin appointed Drain as his Assistant Chief, a position he held for 10 years. During that time, Drain managed all operational areas of the department including Patrol Services, Criminal Investigations and Support Services. He also was deeply involved in the Plano community, serving in positions on the Samaritan Inn Executive Board, Advisory Council for the Salvation Army, Plano Metro Rotary Club and the Executive Board for CASA of Collin County.

Before his career in law enforcement, Chief Drain served in the U.S. Army as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officer. Upon leaving active military service, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves. Between April 2004 and April 2005, he was recalled to active duty and assigned to the Third U.S. Army Corps in Iraq where he was awarded a Bronze Star and other military decorations.

Chief Drain retired from the Army Reserves in 2007 as a Lieutenant Colonel with 24 years of active and reserve military service.

Chief Drain serves on the Board of Governors for the Northwest Texas Hospital System and on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Amarillo/Canyon, the Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Amarillo Area Foundation’s No Limits No Excuses Initiative.

Chief Drain is a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA) School of Police Supervision and the School of Executive Leadership. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He is certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) as an instructor and Master Peace Officer. Chief Drain has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Certification in Public Management from the University of Texas at Dallas and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Amberton University.

Chief Drain’s wife, Linda, is an attorney who recently retired from the Randall County District Attorney’s Office. The Drains plan to become Plano residents.

City Council members are expected to ratify the selection at their regular meeting on Monday, January 13.